Goa reports its highest single day spike of 258 cases, one death reported

Goa reported its highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases today, July 27, as the state reported 258 confirmed positive cases. This is the highest single-day cases after July 15, where 198 cases were reported.

Total of 133 patients has been declared cured today, as per the Health Department’s daily bulletin. The state till now has reported 36 deaths in total, after a 58-year-old man from New-Vaddem Vasco, admitted at ESI Hospital, Margao, passed away yesterday. A 14-year-old girl from Vasco is the youngest to succumb from the infection.

The highest single-day spike comes amidst a huge backlog of results that are currently left to be tested after reports surfaced that people have had to wait for almost five to seven days to get their test results.

Urban Health centre Vasco and Primary Health centre Chicalim continue to report the highest cases in the state, with 363 and 369 cases respectively. Multiple cases were reported across the capital Panaji city, including prime areas around Caranzalem and Mala. The Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) has said that these areas will be sanitised tomorrow morning.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, speaking at the one-day monsoon assembly session today said, that Goa’s testing rate is the highest in the country and the recovery rate is very good. He also added that the COVID hospital needs to be upgraded.

Asymptomatic patients, that make up the majority of the cases are kept in various COVID-care centres across the state and a plan-B for another COVID hospital in North Goa is on the cards, Health Secretary, Nila Mohanan had said.

The government is under severe pressure from the opposition, who claim that the Pramod Sawant-led government is trying to cover up for its mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.