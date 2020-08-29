Goa Records Second Highest Single Day Spike; 547 New Cases Reported

Goa recorded its second-highest figures of daily coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic after 547 new positive cases were reported today, August 29.

This comes after the state reported its highest single-day spike on August 13, as 570 cases were reported. Today’s figure, close to the previous, suggests an alarming situation as the state has been recording between 400 and 500 cases daily, from the initial 30-40 in June.

Over the last three days, the state has been witnessing huge daily spikes, with almost 1500 cases having been reported within just three days. Today, three deaths were reported, taking the total death count to 178.

A 70-year old male from Bicholim and a 30-year old male from Old Goa, both admitted at Goa Medical College passed away yesterday. Also, a 68-year old male from Fatorda, admitted at ESI hospital expired today. All patients reportedly also had co-morbid conditions.

The Urban Health Centre at Margao continues to have the highest number of active cases in the state, with a figure of 482. PHC Ponda is the second-highest, with 266 active cases.

According to the daily bulletin, 341 sample test results are still pending, while 118 patients are in isolation wards.

The state’s recovery rate however is good, as 433 patients recovered today. Additionally, 299 patients are under home isolation.

Goa reportedly is also the first state in the country to have 1% of its population already infected with the infection.

Former MLA Kiran Kandolkar, along with his wife and daughter has tested covid positive. All are asymptomatic and will be undergoing home isolation.

Meanwhile, Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik’s health condition is said to be steadily improving.