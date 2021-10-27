Goa Police To Act Against The Foreigners Overstaying and Involved in Criminal Activities

The north Goa police have decided to conduct a survey to identify the foreign nationals staying in Goa longer than the permissible duration and getting involved into the criminal activities.

The police have decided to speed up the process of tracking down the foreigners before the new one start entering into the state with flights allowed commence from the next month.

The north Goa SP Shobhit Saxena told the media that Goa Police will take strict action on the foreigners found overstaying in the state without valid documents.

“We will initiate a legal action against those foreigners who are involved in crime, residing in the state without documents and overstaying,” said Shobhit Saxena.

Now that season is about to commence in the coastal area that calls for the police to increase the vigilance in the coastal areas where more crimes reported on a regular basis. Police said that they have already mapped such places and that they will review all areas on a monthly basis to check for the crime rate there.

The department will be also deploying more police force in the areas where more criminal activities takes place to maintain the law and order, said SP Saxena.

According to the new National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) statistics for crimes in Goa says that the number of crimes committed by foreigners is 5 times higher than crimes against them. There had been 21 cases reported on crimes against foreigners, on the other hand, there had been 110 cases registered for offences committed by them.

Goa recorded 11 cases of crimes against foreigners last year as opposed to 80 cases of offences committed by them.

Even at the national level the crime committed by the foreigners is 10 times more than the crime against them. The Survey revealed that out of a total 127 criminal cases registered in which the foreigners are victim as against 1,754 cases where the foreigners were involved in crime.

According to the reports, in the recent years the crime rate has been decreased against the foreigners so the crime committed by the foreigners which according to Goa police is the result of ongoing pandemic due to which very negligible foreigners arrived in the state in the last two years.

In 2019, 21 cases of crimes against foreigners were reported as compared to 110 cases of offences committed by them.

The report further states that the Russians and Nigerians are the ones who are mostly involved into the drugs related cases in Goa. There are substantial number of narcotics cases against the foreigners that state government had to open a special detention centre in Mapusa.

To keep a check on habitual offenders, history-sheeters and to ensure the safety of citizens, Goa police have decided to conduct round-the-clock patrolling in coastal as well as urban areas.

Police said that additional staff have been deployed for beat policing. Police said that they will also take action against illegal activities in the tourism belt.

