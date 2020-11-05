Goa Police Suspends The Station Incharge of Canacona Police Station For Permitting Poonam Pandey’s ‘PORN’ Photoshoot

Finally to pacify the outrage of the people of Canacona the Goa Police with the instructions from the Home Department had suspended the Station Incharge of Canacona Police Station for permitting the PORN photoshoot of actress and model Poonam Pandey.

According to the Free Press General report, A police inspector was suspended on Thursday following outrage over actor Poonam Pandey’s controversial photoshoot at a restricted dam site in South Goa, police said.

The images of the photoshoot of a model/actress Poonam Pandey that was going on at the Chapoli Dam situated in Canacona went viral on social media creating anger and surprise amongst the people of South Goa.

The opposition parties took full advantage of this and took this issue to the next level by holding the protest, press conferences,1 and filing FIR against the actress and production team, and demanded action against police officials for permitting the shoot.

The protestors had threatened to close down the town of Canacona for a day while demanding action for the alleged dereliction on part of the police.

“Police inspector in-charge of the Canacona police station Tukaram Chavan has been suspended,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Nelson Albuquerque told the protestors in Canacona.

On Wednesday, police also filed a First Information Report, first against unknown persons and then against Pandey under section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, after the Goa Police had received nearly half a dozen written complaints regarding the controversial photoshoot.

Meanwhile, the News of Poonam Pandey posting the images of her first Karwa Chauth with her husband Sam Bombay went viral on various news media platforms. It may be recalled that this is the same Poonam Pandey who put her husband Sam Bombay behind the for domestic violence and physical assault on her while on a shoot at Canacona last month.

The couple was on their trip honeymoon to Goa while Poonam was shooting in Canacona for the movie.