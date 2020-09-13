Goa Police Raids Gambling Den In Calangute Hotel and Arrests 42 Tourists

Although the Casinos are closed in Goa due to the pandemic and restrictions from the Government, then it looks like illegal gambling is booming during this time in the state. In one of the recent incidents, Goa Police raided a gambling den situated on the 5th floor of the hotel in Calangute and detained 42 tourists.

According to the reports, the cash worth Rs 10 lakh, 57 mobile phones, and other material were seized during the raid in a hotel near the Calangute beach in North Goa district around Saturday midnight.

The sources in the police have revealed that all the accused were busy gambling on the fifth floor of the hotel in Calangute when police carried out the raid.

The accused tourists arrested in the raid belongs to vacuous states in Goa, “Most of them are from Maharastra, Gujarat and New Delhi,” said the police official.

All the accused have been booked under provisions of the Goa, Daman, and Diu Public Gambling Act, he added.

The official said they will write a letter to the state tourism department to seek suspension of the hotel’s license where the illegal gambling activities were going on during the pandemic.

The Raid was conducted under the supervision of North Goa SP Utkarsh Prasoon and a team of North Goa district police headed by Police Inspector Nolasco Raposo.

The above incident puts light on the tendency of many tourists traveling to Goa from the various parts of India with the plan of gambling and other such activities. What is your view on this?