It happens many a time with the police while investigating one case they find the strings of some completely unexpected things. A hunt for the History Sheeter allegedly involved in the St Cruz Shootout took the police to a Drug Peddler in Calangute and the main culprit is still at the large.

According to the reports, a team of Goa Police is in search of a Zenito Cardozo in connection with the St Cruz Shootout case ended up catching the drug peddler in Calangute. According to the sources, Zenito, who is absconding at the moment has applied for an Anticipatory Bail to avoid the arrest.

Based on the report published by the local daily Heraldo, North Goa police force has formed a team to assist the investigation of Old Goa police and deployed the police personnel across the north Goa beach belt in a search of Zenito and his two associates, but in vain.

A massive hunt for notorious history-sheeter Zenito Cardozo wanted in the St Cruz shootout case late Saturday night led the police teams making an arrest of an alleged drug peddler in Calangute.

The search team nevertheless swooped down on a person allegedly peddling drugs in the wee hours of Sunday. The man is arrested and drugs recovered from his possession seized for the probe.

According to the sources, the police had carried out the raids at several locations in North Goa including the coastal stretch in a search of the alleged accused who supposed to have gone underground following the shootout incident on June 20.

“We searched several places where the three alleged accused were suspected to be hiding. Some of his close aides were also interrogated,” the source said.

Meanwhile in the midst of the search for Zenito and his gang is in progress the convict moved the local court seeking anticipatory bail in the shootout case. The matter, before the District & Sessions Court, will be heard at 11 am on Monday.

“We are on a lookout for the accused of the last couple of days. Suspected hide-outs in the north and south districts have been searched, and it continues,” said the North SP Utkrisht Prasoon adding that “Zenito is absconding and he has applied for anticipatory bail.”

The district police have so far rounded up 20 persons (excluding three minors) in the St Cruz Shootout case. According to the sources, some of the arrested accused have a serious charge pending against them.

One of the accused Marcelino Dias is also booked for murder after he accidentally shot his fellow gang member Sonu Yadav during the violent attack on their rival Imran Bepari’s house at St Cruz on the early morning of June 20.