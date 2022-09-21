Goa Police finally managed to file a charge sheet in the Gauri Achari murder case, whose prime suspect, Gaurav Bidre, a fitness trainer, was arrested on the 23rd for allegedly kidnapping and murdering Ms Achari and later dumping her body into the forested area on Kadamba Plateau.

According to the reports, the accused Gaurav Bidre (36), a fitness trainer was booked for allegedly kidnapping and murdering Gauri Achari (35) and later dumped her dead body in a forest area in Old Goa. The accused had strangulated the victim in her car, before dumping her body.

The case was suspected to be of unrequited love. The accused Gaurav Bidre (36) and Gauri Achari (35) who taught in a government college, got to know each other after she had hired him as a personal fitness trainer.

While the two had developed a friendship, the police said that Achari had told Bidre that she did not wish to keep in contact with him any longer.

Bidre accosted Achari in her car as she was parking it near her home in Corlim and strangled her inside the vehicle.

He drove the car out of her residential area and then moved Achari’s body to his car before driving about 2 km from his residence and dumping her body in a forested area near the Kadamba Bypass.

After the victim did not return home on Thursday, her mother lodged a complaint with the police claiming that her daughter had been abducted.

Recently Old Goa police filed a charge sheet against the accused in the Achari murder case. The police have filed 303 pages charge sheet against Gaurav Bidre under Sections 365, 342, 302, and 201 of IPC for allegedly murdering the college professor.

It contains statements of 49 witnesses. The police have stated that they will be adding more evidence to support the charge sheet.