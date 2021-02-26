Goa Police Bust A Prostitution Racket at a Hotel Situated in Calangute

Despite of all the efforts taken by the Goa police, human trafficking is going on openly in Goa, especially in the coastal areas of the state, and Calangute is one of the most reported places.

Goa police on Thursday busted a prostitution racket in a hotel situated in Calangute and rescued three women after arresting two persons.

Goa Police crime branch which works continuously on such cases received a tip-off about the human trafficking going on in the Calangute area.

Based on the information, a team was constituted to verify the information. Superintendent of police (SP) crime branch Shobhit Saxena said that during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, a crime branch team led by PI Narayan Chimulkar raided a hotel in Calangute where prostitution activities were underway.

“Two persons acting as pimps—Dipak Sarkar, a resident of Kolkata, and Ranjita DCosta, a resident of West Bengal — were arrested,” he said.

He also said that three women were rescued and placed in the protective home.

