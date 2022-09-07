Goa Police Arrested one in South Goa with Ganja worth Rupees Fifty Two Thousand

Despite all the efforts from Goa Police to curb the drug menace in Goa, the movement of drug paddlers is growing rapidly in the state. In one of the recent incidents, Goa Police seized a sizeable amount of narcotics substance from south Goa and arrested one.

According to the reports, Margao police arrested an accused, namely Mubarak Shaikh, with 520 grams of ganja worth Rs 52,000. wherein a narcotics raid was conducted.

Goa police have seized different drugs worth Rs 2 crore over the first six months of 2022 and have arrested 54 people, including 11 foreigners which is a substantial quantity.

The statistics are almost similar to the corresponding period last year when the police seized nearly 100 kg of drugs estimated to be worth over Rs 2 crore.

This generation, where many minor youths are falling into the trap of drugs, brings up the question of whether there is a drug problem in Goa.

According to the AIIMS report, nearly 18 lakh adults and 4.6 lakh children fall into the badly addicted category, according to the AIIMS report.

Data shows that peak levels of drug use are seen among those aged 18–25. This is broadly the situation observed in countries in most regions and for most drug types.

The state, which also witnesses an influx of several domestic and foreign tourists, also records the rampant existence of ganja (cannabis), cocaine and charas (hashish).

It’s not just tourists, who prefer the premium quality of narcotics, youth including college-going students too have fallen in the trap of drug abuse.