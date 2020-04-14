The entire nation has been divided into three types of zones due to the COVID 19 scare. Red Zone, Orange Zone and Green Zone. The Red zone having the maximum number of cases of Coronavirus and Green zone with no cases at all. Goa which is divided into two parts mainly North and South and North being the coming under Orange zone while South Goa remains Green Zone right from the beginning with not a single case of COVID 19.

According to the report published by the Live Mint, No new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 14 in Goa, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Goa to 7. Among the total people infected as on date, 5 have recovered and none have passed away.

With no fresh coronavirus positive case being detected in Goa in the last 11 days, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the entire coastal state could become a “green zone” by April 17 if no new patients are found.

According to the CM, Out of the total seven COVID-19 cases detected in Goa earlier–all from North Goa district, five patients recovered from the viral infection while two are undergoing treatment. No new coronavirus positive case has been reported in Goa since April 4.

“South Goa district has already been declared as the green zone (No COVID-19 case) as per the Central guidelines. If there are no more detections, then the North District will also become a green zone by April 17,” the CM said.

He also said that vigilance at the Goa’s borders has been stepped up in view of neighbouring Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra being classified as “Orange Zone” (Where few COVID-19 cases were found in past) and Belgavi in Karnataka also reporting coronavirus positive patients.

Goa has already sealed its borders except for medical emergencies and transportation of essential goods. The CM said all the truck drivers and their assistants will have to go through a dedicated “sanitisation channel” installed at the Goa border before entering the state.

Meanwhile, the CM has appealed the Goans to continue to cooperate with the Government during the extended lockdown period till May 3. “As part of our efforts aimed at reviving the economic activity, the state government is working towards making each of the village panchayat and municipality economically self sustainable, depending on the assets under its jurisdiction,” he said.

Sawant said the government will decide on granting relaxations to industries during the lockdown period only after the Centre releases guidelines on Wednesday.

