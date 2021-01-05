Goa Marks Lowest Cases Of Covid-19 For The First Time In The Last 6 Months

Goa’s Covid-19 tally has dropped drastically to below the 50 mark for the first time in the last 6 months and this is a good sign for Tourism and Business alike.

According to the reports, Goa has recorded just 40 cases of Covid-19 infection on Monday which is the lowest in the last six months. With this, the active case count reached 850 while mortality rose to 744.

The reports suggest that the sample testing has also gone down drastically with time and it is quite possible that the cases have been dropping to the less number of testing.

During the past two months, Goa is testing around 1500 to 2000 samples per day but on Monday only 1117 samples were taken for the testing, and due to this the overall number of cases has dropped, states the report.

The case positivity rate dropped to 3%. Over the last month, the positivity has ranged between 4% and 8%. Meanwhile, the state’s recovery rate has been static at 97% for over a fortnight.

A 59-year-old woman from Kankavali, Maharashtra, died within ten hours of hospitalization. Dean of Goa Medical College (GMC), Dr S M Bandekar, said that the patient suffered from chronic kidney disease besides diabetes and hypertension.

“The patient presented with severe renal function derangement and evidence of fluid overload. As a prerequisite for performing invasive dialysis procedure, a TrueNat test done on her returned positive for Covid-19,” he said.

A 43-year-old man from Bicholim who was presented with acute respiratory distress syndrome(ARDS) also died due to Covid in GMC. Besides diabetes, he also had bronchial asthma and obesity.