Goa Is celebrating its 60th Liberation Day, But were the Sacrifices and Struggles Really Worth it?

Today Goa celebrates its 60th Liberation day and this day has become possible only because of the efforts of the Indian Government and the struggle of Goan freedom fighters that fought to free Goa from the Portuguese Rule, but are we liberated in reality?

On the eve of the liberation day, thousands of Goans were seen sitting on the railway track to protest against the double-tracking which is being done for the coal transportation, and here the ruling government is busy celebrating Liberation day giving away medals to the people who served the Government. But what about the Goans who are demanding their rights?

Goa was liberated from the Portuguese rule 60 years ago, the Indian Armed Forces liberated Goa from the dreadful rule of the Portuguese who held sway in Goa for approximately 450 years.

By the end of the 19th century, the Portuguese had Goa under its possession along with Daman, Diu, Dadra, Nagar Haveli and Anjedira Island. After 1920, the liberation movement had already started within the state initiated by Braganca Cunha, Ram Manohar Lohia, Juliao Menezes, and a few others but failed to overpower the Portuguese rule.

India declared its independence on 15th August 1947, yet Goa was under the rule of the Portuguese. After 3 years of Independence, the Indian Government began with its diplomatic efforts and asked the Portuguese to open negotiations regarding its colonies in India. The diplomatic action kept dragging for years and was turned down by the Portuguese.

Former Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru then decided to consider military action as there was no other alternative left. This action was coded as “Operation Vijay” (Vijay means Victory in Hindi). “Continuance of Goa under Portuguese rule was an impossibility”, stated Nehru 10 days before the operation.

The operation commenced on 18th December 1961 and lasted for over 36 hours. The Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force, all three forces were involved. The attack left 22 Indians and 30 Portuguese dead. Deposed Governor-General, Manuel Antonio Vassalo e Silva signed the certificate of surrender and that ended the rule of the Portuguese over Goa.

Although many countries supported and praised the liberation, Portugal chose to refer to it as an “invasion” by the Indian Forces.

The regions were then allotted to the military administration headed by Lieutenant Governor, Kunhiraman Palat Candeth for almost 6 months. Goa became a part of India in 1962. “Operation Vijay” had attained awareness worldwide. The operation not only liberated Goa but also liberated India from foreign rules.

Today we are celebrating the 60 Years of that struggle in the midst of Protests and dissatisfaction of the people of Goa against the Ruling Government. Sometimes it feels if this was the reason our freedom fighters fought to free Goa from Portuguese rule?