Goa International Airport Reduces The Rates of RT-PCR Test

As suggested by the sources at the Goa International Airport the reduction in RT-PCR test fees with almost 25% down may provide some relief to the tourists coming down to Goa.

The RT-PCR test has been made compulsory for the international passengers arriving at the Goa Airport due to spike in the Delta and Omicron variants of the Coronavirus in the foreign countries.

According to the reports, the RT-PCR test that used to cost otherwise Rs 3200 (44USD) will be now going to cost only Rs 2400 (33USD).

The sources claims that this reduction will surely provide a major relief to the international passengers arriving at the Goa International Airport.

Passengers booked on international flights, both arrival and departure, can now get a Rapid PCR test done at the airport for Rs 2,400.

According to the Goa Airport director Mr Gagan Malik, Airports Authority of India has plans to allow international passengers the option to prebook their tests before arrival or departure, which will enable passengers to skip the queue.

“Goa airport has slashed the rates of Rapid PCR tests being conducted at the airport for international passengers with effect from December 9. The existing rate of Rs 3,200 per test is reduced to Rs 2,400,” He said.

The airport director said that the move to slash the rate is for the convenience of passengers. The on-site Rapid PCR testing facility at the airport is being managed by Victor Hospitals.