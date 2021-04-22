Goa Imposes Night Curfew; Casinos, Bars To operate 50% Capacity, Here What You Need To Know

Finally, the Goa state government has imposed a night curfew to control the coronavirus spread and with the new development the Casinos and Bars will be running at 50 percent capacity on Paper, but there is no mention of the Night Clubs in this. Here are the Dos and don’t you should know during this period.

According to the reports, the night curfew will be applicable from 10 pm to 6 am starting from 21st till 30th April. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that imposition of a lockdown should be the last option. Lockdown will not control coronavirus. We have to impose some restrictions to control the situation,” Sawant said while speaking to reporters.

CM Sawant also urged the people of Goa to take the Covid Vaccine as soon as it opens for all the adults in the age group of 18 and above. “As the second wave (of coronavirus) is affecting people below 50 years, everyone must take anti-Covid 19 vaccines after May 1 (when the drive opens for every adult),” he said.

Meanwhile, there is no mention of the Night Clubs in Goa in the press release issued by the state government. it may be recalled that earlier the District Magistrate had stated that the Night Clubs are excluded from section 144 since its private property and they have taken the license to host parties.

“The restrictions on events apply to those events such as zatras, rallies, weddings, and parties, and don’t apply to restaurants, bars, and clubs who have a license to organize events regularly,” said north Goa collector Ajit Roy. “Naturally, we are worried about the increase in cases,” he said. (source)

Here is the List What is Allowed and What Isn’t

According to the reports, the schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed except for offline examinations of college students.

Swimming pools have been shut down and no social, political, sports, entertainment, or academic or cultural gatherings will be allowed. Sports clubs in the state have been asked to cancel their tournaments scheduled in this period and cooperate with the government’s efforts to curtail the pandemic.

Establishments like casinos, bars, restaurants, river cruise, water parks, entertainment parks, gymnasiums, spa, massage parlors, cinema halls, multiplexes, and public transport buses will be allowed to run at 50 percent capacity.

The district administration will take action against those violating these restrictions as mentioned under Section 188 of the IPC that pertains to disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant. The section attracts simple imprisonment of up to one month or a fine of Rs 200 or both.

Places of worship like temples, mosques, churches, and mutts will be allowed to carry out their daily rituals performed by the priest or the custodian of the establishment. They have, however, been asked not to hold mass gatherings. Any kind of collective prayers should be held at home or virtually.

Weddings will be allowed with up to 50 persons and last rites with up to 20 persons will require no permissions from the district administration, the CM said.

The Scheduled Municipal Elections will go on in the five municipal councils on April 23 with all the Covid-19 restrictions like wearing of masks, social distancing, and use of sanitisers.

Government and private offices have both been asked to encourage work from home.

Places of tourist interest like casinos, five-star hotels, and restaurants can continue to run but only at half capacity. Even past 10 pm, these establishments are allowed to run as long as their patrons stay on their premises and do not crowd on the road or in public spaces. Section 144 of the CrPC will be “strictly implemented” at places including beaches, the CM said, which will mean that groups of more than five gatherings at a beach would be a violation.

There will be no restrictions on the functioning of industries, factories, including manufacturing and pharma, Sawant said. Shops, malls, chemists, establishments will remain open every day and there was no need for panic buying or stocking of groceries.