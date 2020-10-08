Goa Cyber Cell Arrest One For Morphing photos of Women and Sharing Them on Social Media 

The Cyber Crime Cell of Goa Police was successful at arresting one person who was allegedly accused of using certain women’s photos and morphing them and using them on social media platforms such as Instagram.

The accused, Lysander Montero, was arrested from his residence in the Taleigao area today afternoon.

Initially, two formal complaints were received by two separate women with regards to a fake profile that was created resembling the two victims.

The complainants stated that their images were morphed and made into obscene photos and were uploaded on the Instagram platform. Subsequently, a FIT was lodged under section 67 of the IT Act.

The Cybercrime cell, after examining all angles, and carrying out technical analysis, identified the accused. He was arrested by a team of police led by PSI Devendra Pingle.

The Cybercrime Unit of the Goa police has had a very poor track record in the past, and with this arrest, the team hopes to carry out further investigations on other complaints related to cybercrime that is pending. This is reportedly the fourth case within the last month cracked by the cyber cell.

It is also learnt that the Cyber Crime Cell is currently without a Police Inspector after the PI was transferred to the Valpoi police training school last month.

Meanwhile, three bidders have shown interest in setting-up a cyber-forensic lab cum training center for the Goa police. The project had been stalled after multiple attempts were made, but no bidders showed interest.