Goa CM Pramod Sawant Tests Positive For COVID-19

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has tested positive for the coronavirus infection today morning. The Chief Minister said that he is asymptomatic and has opted for home isolation.

“I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions,” he tweeted saying.

The Chief Minister, who on numerous attempts kept saying ‘bhivpachi garaz nam’ to the public, also claimed earlier this week that he tries to maintain social distance with the people he meets during his day to day works.

Other political leaders have also tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the state, including Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik and other MLA’s. All are said to be recovering well.

The state crossed the 18,000 mark of total confirmed cases with the single highest day spike of 588 cases being reported yesterday, on September 1.