Goa CM pitches to centre for Lockdown 5.0 asked opening of the restaurants and Gyms in the state

When the home minister of India Mr Amit Shah had a virtual meeting with all the Chief Ministers on May 28 to seek their opinion on the extension of the lockdown the Goa CM Mr Pramod Sawant urged for the lockdown 5.0 which will keep Goa virtually closed another 15 days and at the same time, he asked for the permission to open the restaurants & Gymnasiums in the state.

According to the reports, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said he urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to extend the lockdown for 15 days as India continues to record spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. Shah spoke to all chief ministers yesterday to seek their views on the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown which ends on May 31.

It looks like the Goa is going to go for more lockdowns with the CM keep urging the centre every time for the extensions while calling the Goa green zone with no single case of community transfer of the virus.

According to the sources, while urging the home minister for the extension of the lockdown Goa CM Pramod Sawant had appealed him to provide more relaxations “I spoke to the home minister and told him that restaurants should be allowed with social distancing norms at 50 per cent capacity. Also, gyms should be asked to resume operations,” the Goa CM said.

Goa, according to CM, needs another lockdown since the cases are rising in the state. “Lockdown must be extended for 15 more days, it is needed, as the graph of COVID-19 is rising,” said Sawant.

Goa is perhaps the only state in the country that had no reported cases till May 3rd but the relaxation on the Goa border bright several cases in the state but despite of that Goa has less than 50 cases and practically no community transfer makes the state more safe compared to its neighbours.

Maharashtra has recovered the highest cases in the country and many of them have transferred to Goa during the relaxation on the Goa border. Perhaps what Goa needs at the movement is sealing the borders and not another lockdown. What are your views on this??

