Goa Board declares SSC 2020 Results; 92.69% of students pass exams

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE), Porvorim, declared the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) class 10 results on their official website, today evening. A total of 18,939 students appeared for the exams, from which, 17,554 cleared. The overall pass percentage for this year is 92.69%.

Addressing the media, chairman of Goa Board Ramkrishna Samant said that a total of 118 schools achieved 100 per cent results this year, of which 35 included government schools. The overall pass percentage of boys is 92.08%, while that of girls is 93.27%.

The SCC exams which were supposed to be held in the month of April was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state. The exams were re-scheduled and held between May 21 to June 6 and were conducted across different centres in the state, including a few in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

272 students cleared their SSC exams with the benefit of the sports merit marks. The Goa Board website displaying the results was not responding for quite a while, hence many students found it difficult to access their SCC results.

The mark sheets will be distributed to the schools later, and students can collect the same from their respective schools then. The Board further clarified that four teachers have been found guilty for the controversial question that appeared in the English question paper of this year’s exam. The teachers have been debarred from paper setting and other board assignments.

Meanwhile, the government has urged higher secondary schools to try adopting an online method for admissions this year in view of the coronavirus situation in the state. This, however, proves to be a tough task ahead for higher secondary schools as many have never conducted online admissions