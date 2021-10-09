Goa BJP Government Starts New Initiative “Sarkar Tumchya Dari” To Address People’s Grievances

Sarkar Tumchya Dari means the ‘Government is at your Doorstep’ the pre-election initiative started by the BJP Government in Goa.

Some may call it the ‘pre-election’ propaganda to lure the voters while others may address it as a Nobel initiative taken up by the state Government, but either way it will be going to help the people of Goa at least till the election time.

As the elections are getting closer, every political party is trying its best to lure the voters by offering them various goodies, and promising them with the better and bright future, how BJP suppose to remain behind this race and hence they decided to play the masterstroke.

According to the ANI reports, Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant had launched the new initiative called “Sarkar Tumchya Dari” (Government at Your Doorstep) program to make the lives of people of Goa more easier.

Under this new initiative, the state government will bring the administration to the people’s doorstep. Have you ever heard of such kind of thing ever wherein the administration would come to the doorstep of common man? But this is happening in the tiny state of India.

“We’ve launched ‘Sarkar Tumchya Dari’ (government at your doorstep) initiative to take services and facilities to the doorsteps of citizens. We’ve covered 6 Talukas so far.” said the Chief Minister of Goa.

According to the CM of Goa this new initiative is basically the Grievance Redressal program under which the all the major departments in the state will setup the stalls at the site to address the issues faced by the locals.

“Under this, government representatives from all the concerned departments set up their stalls at the site where I visit. Officials address the issues raised by locals regarding the pending appeals and even clear files on the spot,” added the Chief Minister.

According to Dr Sawant the program will be also taken up into the other Talukas of Goa soon and various issued faced by the Goans will be addressed.

Issues such a pending applications in various departments, like ration card in Civil Supplies department, AADHAR Cards, Kisan Cards and other issues will also be taken up by the state government on the priority basis.

He also expressed his confidence in the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) retaining power in Goa during the upcoming assembly elections.



What is your opinion on this issue? Will the “Sarkar Tumchya Dari” become the reality post election or it will fade off with the time just like the promises made by the politicians every time?