Goa Assembly speaker Rajesh Patnekar had urged all the MLAs to undergo the COVID19 test before the assembly session begins on the July 27th.

Two days after a ruling BJP MLA tested positive for Covid-19, Speaker of the Goa assembly Rajesh Patnekar on Thursday urged all legislators to get themselves tested.

According to Mr Patnekar, it is better safe than sorry, MLAs do keep visiting the sites where COVID cases are detected as people expect the support of MLAs.

“Definitely, it is better to have tests done. MLAs often have to rush to sites where Covid cases are detected. People expect MLAs to help. By default they come in contact with some persons there, when they reach the spot,” Patnekar told reporters here.

“I request all MLAs to go for self-testing. It is my appeal to them,” Patekar said.

The Speaker’s comment comes a few days after Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik convened the monsoon session of the state legislative assembly from July 27.

It may be recalled that on Wednesday Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant had confirmed the meeting with south Goa MLA who had tested positive for COVID.

“We maintain adequate social distancing norms during meetings. The others are at liberty to undergo tests. We were sitting in the same room more than eight days ago and all precautionary measures were followed,” Sawant said.

According to CM Sawant, the COVID is not in the air and it spreads from one person to another.

“It is not in the air. If we check the root of all the cases, even though I had said earlier that the community transmission has started, I stand corrected. It is being transmitted from one person to another. We have to be careful to break the chain. There is no community transmission in Goa,” Sawant said.