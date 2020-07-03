GCZMA to Refund the Fees For Cancelled Beach Weddings and Other Events

Goa is one of the major beach wedding destinations in the country, many rich and famous Indians choose to tie the knots on the pristine sand dunes, but due to the COVID pandemic all the planned beach weddings got canceled and that led to many individuals and wedding planners to ask for the refund of the fees paid by them to GCZMA.

According to the reports, no activities were allowed on the beaches in Goa due to the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown since the month of March, and many weddings planned during this period could not take place. Due to this fees paid by the event managers and individuals got stuck with The Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA)

Now that the Monsoon has already taken over Goa and the season is gone by in Goa, the GCZMA authorities have decided to refund the fees charged by them for permission to hold beach weddings and other events during the period that went into the lockdown.

Normally the winter and summer are the peak season for beach weddings and other entertainment activities across the state of Goa and due to the lockdown which stared in the Month of March, all major events got canceled.

This lead to many individuals and event managers, who had planned beach weddings and other events during the lockdown, to approach the coastal body asking for a refund of the application fees paid by them for a NOC for their events.

According to the sources, in a letter written to the GCZMA by one of the event managers had stated that “In view of the coronavirus crisis, all beaches were closed with effect from March 22, 2020, by official order of the government. Consequently, the said wedding which was to be held on April 26, 2020, had to be canceled. Further, the applicant has requested a refund.”

Meanwhile, GCZMA authorities decide to refund all such fees in the meeting held last month. The authority, however, made it clear that only those whose events were canceled because of the lockdown will get a refund.

“The authority observed that the cancellation of events was not on account of one’s own volition, but due to the lockdown that was ordered on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. The authority, after deliberations, decided to give refund to such applicants where events could not be held due to the lockdown and not otherwise,” GCZMA said in its decision.

According to the sources, the fees charged by the GCZMA is not a small amount and they charge anywhere around 50K per day as application fees for every event and beach wedding planned on Goa’s beaches.

Source: TOI