Free ration till November 2020 says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana has been extended till the end of November 2020 and under this scheme, beneficiaries will receive free Wheat and Chana.

According to IANS reports, Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, on Tuesday welcomed the extension of the benefit of free wheat and ‘chana’ under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana till November 2020 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sawant said that the extension in relief of free 5 kg wheat and one kg ‘chana’ under the central scheme was a “gift for 80 crore beneficiaries across India”.

“I welcome the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana on behalf of the Goans. This is a gift to 80 crore people in India,” the Chief Minister told reporters outside the Chief Minister’s official residence here.

“This government works on the Antodaya principle in reality. This is a step taken by the PM to reach out to the most deprived person in society. Everyone should welcome it,” Sawant said, adding that four lakh persons in Goa were covered under the scheme.