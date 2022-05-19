Four MBBS Students of GMC Rusticated For Assault on Another Inmate

Goa Medical College (GMC) had rusticated 4 medical students from Boys Hostel for 3 months for brutally assaulting another inmate of the hostel. The order of the rustication was passed by GMC dean Dr. S M Bandekar following an inquiry into the incident.

According to the reports, following the assault, a four-member committee constituted by the dean and the inquiry into the matter took place on 28th April. The boys were given the opportunity to explain their part and based on circumstantial evidence committee found them guilty of assaulting the student and causing him grievous injuries.

Upon the recommendation of the committee dean of GMC rusticated the accused students with immediate effect from the boys’ hotel for three months.

Three of the students are from the third MBBS part-I (batch 2018-19) and one from the second MBBS (batch 2020-21).

“Further, based on the recommendation of the inquiry committee, you are directed to submit a written undertaking that you will not repeat such an incident in the future,” read the rustication order.

“You are also directed to note that if you are found within the campus of the boys’ hostel during the period of your rustication, the period of rustication shall be further extended as decided by the competent authority. The keys of the vacated hostel room shall be handed over to the hostel housekeeper after proper handover of the hostel inventory,” it said.