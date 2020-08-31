India Time Mail 200X60PX
Former President, Pranab Mukherjee Passed Away Today Evening, In New Delhi. He Was 84 Years

The condition of the former President Mukherjee declined on Monday morning and he has suffered a septic shock due to his lung infection, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital, where he was admitted at said in a statement.

His son, in a tweet, said that his father passed away today evening, despite the best efforts from the doctors at the hospital.

The Congress leader had undergone a brain surgery on August 10 and has been in a critical condition and on ventilator support since then. He was also reportedly Covid-19 positive.

Mukherjee served as India’s 13th President from 2012 to 2017 and was succeeded by Ram Nath Kovind. Mukherjee had been a Cabinet minister in the United Progressive Alliance government, handling the portfolio of external affairs and finance on separate occasions.

Leaders across party lines have expressed their condolences.

