Former President, Pranab Mukherjee Passed Away Today Evening, In New Delhi. He Was 84 Years

The condition of the former President Mukherjee declined on Monday morning and he has suffered a septic shock due to his lung infection, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital, where he was admitted at said in a statement.

His son, in a tweet, said that his father passed away today evening, despite the best efforts from the doctors at the hospital.

With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India !

I thank all of You 🙏 — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2020

The Congress leader had undergone a brain surgery on August 10 and has been in a critical condition and on ventilator support since then. He was also reportedly Covid-19 positive.

Loading...

Mukherjee served as India’s 13th President from 2012 to 2017 and was succeeded by Ram Nath Kovind. Mukherjee had been a Cabinet minister in the United Progressive Alliance government, handling the portfolio of external affairs and finance on separate occasions.

Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

Leaders across party lines have expressed their condolences.