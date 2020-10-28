Former BJP MLA Kiran Kandolkar Takes Over As Working President of Goa Forward Party

It Looks like the recent induction of the former BJP MLA Kiran Kandolkar into the Goa Forward seems to have been rewarded with the senior post in the party. According to the reports, the president of Goa Forward Party Vijai Sardesai has appointed Kandolkar as their working president.

Kiran Kandolkar was the important man in the BJP party headed by Parrikar, but after his demise, Kandolkar lost that position and soon became the rebel and started activities against his own party.

Soon he joined hands with Utpal Parrikar, son of former CM, and even made an announcement of starting the new regional party.

The recent raid by the Crime Branch on his apartment situated in Khorlim Mapusa led to his decision to join the Goa Forward Party and take on the ruling party by uniting the unhappy MLAs and party workers of BJP in one team.

On the October 15th, Kandolkar had expressed his unhappiness over BJP and also made an announcement of his plans of joining the Goa Forward Party post-Dassehra.

He also said that he would be nurturing Thivim and Aldona Assembly constituencies for the upcoming assembly election. “There will be Kandolkar in both the constituencies,” he answered when asked where he would prefer to contest from.

Kandolkar had joined the GFP at a function held at Assonora on Monday along with his supporters. “His invaluable experience and leadership will further our efforts to take Goa Forward,” GFP said on its official Twitter handle.

BJP’s move of inducting the sitting MLA Nilkant Halarnkar into the party along with nine other Congress MLAs in July 2019 had antagonized Kandolkar. He had earlier said that he would work with Sardesai to defeat BJP.