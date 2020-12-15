Following The Massive Victory At ZP Polls, Goa CM Has Decided To Go Ahead With Mollem Projects

According to CM Dr. Pramod Sawant, the ZP election results have given the green signal for the development in Goa and now the BJP will go ahead with the Mollem Projects. The ZP elections, which is considered to be a semi-final and has been swapped by the BJP, and The chief minister Pramod Sawant is riding high on confidence so much so that he made an announcement saying the party can count on his leadership for the 2022 state assembly polls.

According to the report published by the Times of India, the Chief Minister stated that this is the first time the people of Goa voted under his leadership. “Our party has swapped the Zilla Panchayat polls with the majority. We expected 19 out of 25 seats and 14 out of 17 in South. If you take the results into consideration, people from rural Goa have faith in me. It shows that people have voted in favor of development,” he said.

The chief minister Pramod Sawant is riding high on confidence so much so that he made an announcement saying the party can count on his leadership for the 2022 state assembly polls.

It looks like the BJP was waiting for the ZP elections and they had complete confidence in winning this so-called semi-final and the moment results came out the chief minister and health minister both made the announcement to carry on with the pending projects like IIT and Mollem project.

According to the Chief Minister, the people of Goa are with him and they know that their CM is working in the interest of the state. “People have accepted the concept of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Swayampoorna Goa. People have not fallen prey to false propaganda of the opposition. They have realized that opposition to everything is merely for the sake of politics,” he told the TOI in an exclusive interview.

Loading...

People of Goa has realized that there is opposition for everything is just for the sake of politics and nothing else – Goa CM

According to CM the places in which they lost their seats with a very narrow margin is purely due to the mistake in selecting the right candidates. “We will introspect as to why we lost in some constituencies and try to secure them in the future,” he said.

According to the CM, the MGP and Congress defectors did not change the results as suggested by the opposition parties. “When Congress and MGP MLAs joined BJP, we were mocked at, saying people will show them their place but now you can see the picture is completely different,” he said adding that all this became possible due to the faith in his leadership “My team of ministers did a lot of work and the same was taken to the grassroots by the party. This has benefitted us to a very large extent.”

According to CM, this is the first in the history of Goa that someone has spoken to the people of Goa about human development. “My meetings with the party workers in various constituencies had instilled a confidence in them, people trusted in me and my leadership and the results are the outcomes of that faith of people in me,” he said.

My team of ministers did a lot of work and the same was taken to the grassroots by the party. This has benefitted us to a very large extent

Now, there is nothing that will stop the development of Goa and the victory in the 2022 state assembly elections has been already confirmed. Soon the Mollem projects will start and also the IIT will come up in Goa very soon. Now since the people’s verdict is with BJP who will stop them? What are your views on this news report?