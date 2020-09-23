Five Persons, Including Three Foreign Nationals Arrested In ATM Skimming Racket

In a successful attempt, Goa Police arrested five persons, including three foreign nationals, who were involved in an ATM skimming racket, which had resulted in the theft of several lakhs of rupees from several persons bank accounts.

The arrest of five persons was a part of a police operation carried out by Panaji and Porvorim police stations yesterday.

The police had initially received complaints about unauthorized ATM card transactions, which then prompted the Panaji and Porvorim counterparts to work based on local intelligence and CCTV footage. Subsequently, three foreign nationals – all from Bulgaria – were nabbed by the Porvorim police at a resort in Vagator.

This was a successful raid, as the police seized over 300 magnetic cards, some laptops and also a few skimming devices from the location.

The accused were reportedly carrying out the skimming of ATM cards at various locations around the state.

Loading...

Following this, Panaji police arrested two – Abdul Qadar and Gurpreet Singh – who were roaming around the capital city with two card swiping machines.

According to a local report, this appears to be a part of a larger group operating from Europe and both groups were sharing certain information about ATM cardholders and transaction details.

The police have stated that the amount robbed from account holders is being looked into, while one foreign national continues to be on the run, with the police launching a manhunt for the same.

The Panaji and Porvorim police stations will be investigating the matter based on complaints filed at their respective stations.