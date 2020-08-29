Finally, Secretariat Staff Allowed To Work at 50% Workforce From Monday

After several requests, the state government has finally ordered that no more than 50% of the staff at each department at the state’s secretariat should report to work. This comes after several employees at the secretariat urged the government and the CS of the state to introduce a 50% workforce order or some staggering mode of working for the employees.

The order, issued by the joint secretary of general administration says, “On account of the increase in Covid-19 cases in the Secretariat, Departments/Offices it is directed that not more than 50% strength of the secretariat employees shall attend the office on a particular day and the remaining employees shall work from home on an alternate day basis.”

On August 18, over 150 employees at the building had gathered and called on the Chief Secretary to listen to their demands of mandating a 50% workforce after several cases of the coronavirus infection were detected among employees at the secretariat building.

Initially, about 12 cases were reported, however, the number has crossed 50 today.

Loading...

The government order of 50% workforce at the secretariat will come into effect from Monday, August 31st, and will go on till September 11th.

The state has been witnessing a continuous surge in coronavirus cases, crossing the 16,000 marks of total confirmed cases.

Several government establishments, including district courts, have reported positive cases among their employees. According to reports, positive cases have been detected within government offices in the capital city, such as the Fisheries department, Department of Civil Supplies, Raj Bhavan, and even the Directorate of Health Services.

Also, unlike across the country where ‘work from home’ has been asked to be widely practiced among various job sectors, here in the state, the government has mandated teachers to report to schools regularly and conduct online classes from the school, which easily can be conducted from home. Several positive cases have been reported among the teaching fraternity too.