Finally, Goa Governor Satyapal Malik Gets Transferred to Meghalaya

Started his journey in Goa in 2019 (less than one year back) the Governor of Goa Satyapal Malik was asked to take the charge of Meghalaya. According to the sources, the cold war between the Goa CM and Governor of Goa culminated in the transfer of Shri Satyapal Malik to Meghalaya. Whatever may be the truth but in the end, Mr. Malik had to leave Goa.

According to the reports, Satya Pal Malik was earlier transferred to Goa from Jammu and Kashmir in October 2019. Malik was at the helm when Jammu & Kashmir was divested of its special status in August 2019 and split into two union territories.

The order issued by President Ramnath Kovind on Tuesday transferring Satyal Pal Malik as the governor of Meghalaya. Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is the governor of Maharashtra, has been given the additional charge of Goa.

Malik was appointed as Goa governor in October 2019.

Malik, who began his political career in 1965, was first elected to the Rajya Sabha as a Lok Dal member in 1980. He was again elected to the Rajya Sabha as a Congress candidate in 1986. Malik joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was elected as a Lok Sabha member in 2005.

During his tenure in Jammu & Kashmir, Malik triggered a controversy when he claimed he had not received a letter from political parties staking claim to form the government in the former state after the BJP-People’s Democratic Party coalition collapsed in June 2018. He later said the fax machine in Raj Bhavan was not working.

It may be recalled that the Governor was constantly opposing several policies approved but the CM of Goa including the construction of New Raj Bhavan, according to him the construction of the new Raj Bhavan was a waste of money during the pandemic and be put off till the state’s financial condition improves. According to the reports, there were rumors of the change in leadership in Goa following the strained relationship between the CM Sawant and Satyapal Malik.

Satya Pal Malik was sworn in as Goa Governor on November 4 last year in what was thought to be a more relaxed posting from the strenuous tenure as the final Governor of the State of Jammu and Kashmir. As J&K Governor, Malik oversaw the transition which included the revocation of article 370, as well as the splitting of the state into two union territories.

Source: HT