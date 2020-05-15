Film shoot permits to resume in Goa Claims Producers Association

Goa being a green zone (except for the 8 new cases detected lately) people from all over India wants to come down to Goa. As you are aware the state is well known for the film shoots the Goa Line Producers Association has appealed the Goa CM to allow the film shooting in the state.

According to the reports, All Goa Line Producers’ Association has called for film shootings to be resumed in the state.

In a letter written to the Chief Minister of Goa, the association said that being a tiny state, Goa has a huge potential for such activities. “We have a big pool of talent in the state,” stated the letter. “small infrastructure facilities like tourist taxis, catering, accommodation facilities, etc can be used from the state.

The state also has in-house talents such as Actors, writers, musicians and recording studios while the other things such as lights, sound, camera and technicians can be hired for three months from outside Goa.

The association also assured about working with a limited number of people to maintain social distancing. “We will ensure that instructions given by the Goa government shall be followed. We can have a unit of 25 people maximum for the entire shoot,” the letter read.

The president of the association, Sandeep Kotecha suggested that a film city must be erected in Goa since it would not only boost employment but also improve filmmaking in the state.

Goan film industry is growing at the moment with more talent coming out with new ideas of working and since due to the Covid-19 the entire entertainment industry has come to halt may be local talent will have the advantage to showcase their talents.

Source: TOI