Film Director Sam Bombay Arrested In Goa After Wife Poonam Pandey Complains of Assault 

Bollywood film director Sam Bombay has been arrested in Goa by Canacona police today, Tuesday, after a police complaint was filed by his wife, actress Poonam Pandey.

Actor-model Pandey, in a formal written complaint to the Cancaona police station last night, alleged that her husband, Sam Bombay, molested, threatened her with dire consequences, and assaulted her.

The police, today, arrested her husband Sam based on the complaint of Poonam Pandey.

Canacona police inspector Tukaram Chawan confirmed that the actress had made a formal complaint last night and based on that the police has arrested Sam.

Model-actress Pandey was currently shooting in Canacona.

The couple had recently got married earlier this month and were reportedly on their honeymoon in Goa.

Loading...

According to police, the actress underwent a medical examination today and further investigations are currently underway into this matter.