Fifty Percent Train Passengers coming to Goa are Outsiders claims CM

More than 50% outsiders are making the use of the trains specially booked for the stranded Goans and this surge of visitors making the situation very scary said the chief minister of Goa Mr Pramod Sawant. CM had earlier appealed people to not to board the train for the vacation to Goa but the message seems to have not reached to the people at yet.

According to the reports, More than 50 per cent of the persons booked on special trains to Goa are not local residents and the surge of visitors is a cause for worry, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

“More than 50 per cent of the persons who are coming to Goa by trains are outsiders. It is a worry,” Sawant said.

He also said that he had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Railway Minister about the surge of “outsiders” travelling to Goa in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to CM, this is a serious concern. “It is a worry which we have expressed to the Union Home Minister and Union Railway Minister. They have said, that our concern will be studied and a decision will be taken,” Sawant said.

On Wednesday, Sawant had issued a strong warning to people using the special train service — to ferry stranded persons — started by the Indian Railways, to visit Goa on a holiday, saying the coastal state was not open for tourism yet.

Source: TOI