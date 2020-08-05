Fatorda Resident Dies as Tree Comes Crashing Down on His Car at Senaulim

Due to heavy rains combined with cyclonic wind resulted in an accident at Senaulim in Verna. Sunil Naik, a resident of Fatorda died after the tree fell on his car while he was proceeding to his office situated at Verna Industrial Estate.

The tragic accident took place on Tuesday morning on the Senaulim-Verna Road when the deceased Naik was on his way to his office situated at Verna Industrial Estate. The report stated that a huge tree came crashing on his car.

Police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site and recovered his body and cleared the road by cutting off the uprooted tree.

The sources informed that the deceased Naik was working in a private firm situated at Verna Industrial Estate. The tree fell right on the front portion of the car and Sunil remained trapped inside the vehicle till the arrival of fire Brigade. The Fire personnel made maximum efforts but since the tree was huge it took more time.

According to the eyewitness, the tree started tilting slowly and many vehicles were slowed down or stopped but the deceased continued to drive and tried to pass the tilting tree which suddenly came crashing on his car.

“After noticing that the tree was about the crash any moment, some people stopped for some time, but unfortunately the deceased, who was driving a car, came in the proximity of the tree, which crashed on the vehicle,” informed the lady eyewitness who was present at the spot.

The Verna Police Incharge PI Mohan Gaude told the media that the police rushed to the spot along with fire brigade and they tried their best to save the rescue the trapped person but since the tree was huge they failed to do so.

“The police rushed to the spot along with the fire brigade personnel and cut the tree that landed on the car to rescue the deceased. We later tried to rescue the deceased, but he succumbed to his injuries caused in the tree crash,” stated PI Gawade.