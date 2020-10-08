Fatal Accident at Mollem, Rider Dies on The Spot In Accident With Goods Truck

In a tragic accident between a two-wheeler and a goods truck along the national highway stretch at Mollem, one person died on the spot.

The accident occurred today morning, as the rider of the two-wheeler, Subhash R. Khutkar, came under the wheels of a goods truck that was proceeding in the opposite direction.

According to some, stray cattle were seated on the road, and as such, to avoid the cattle, the rider went in the oncoming path, and was hit by the goods truck. As such, he came under the truck and died on the spot.

The truck hit a roadside tree, but no injuries were reported to the driver of the truck.

The deceased, Subhash, is a resident of Kajumal area and was proceeding on his two-wheeler bike where he met with the accident near Melca stretch of the highway of Mollem.

Some locals have urged authorities to trip the trees which result in poor visibility along the highway stretch. Meanwhile, it is reported that the truck driver has surrendered to the police authorities.

The highway stretches and other roads of Goa have witnessed several such accidents in the past, primarily occurring due to stray cattle that make their way onto the main roads, thereby endangering public life.

Last month, a goods van, in an attempt to avoid sudden stray cattle, went off the road in the Canacona area.