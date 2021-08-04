Famous Indian Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh Accused of Domestic Violence

Not all marriages end happily ever after. One such case of the former is of Honey Singh, the king of rapping. After almost 2 decades of secretly dating and 10 years of tying the knot, rapper Yo Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar, files a case of domestic violence, sexual violence mental harassment, and financial violence against him.

As per the reports, Shalini has filed the case in Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court under the ‘Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. The case has been filed today, i.e., 3rd August 2021.

Shalini was represented by her advocate Sandeep Kapur, Apoorva Pandey, and GG Kashyap of law firm Karanjawala & Co. The Delhi High Court has rightly taken note of this case and issued notice to Honey Singh to reply to the complaint by 28 August.

During this period, an interim order has been passed which prevents Honey Singh from disposing of any jointly owned property by the couple.

In her report, she has mentioned that she has been a victim of physical, mental, and verbal abuse at the hands of her husband. She also reported that he used to get payments in cash which were hidden from her for a really long time.

Talwar reveals that there was a point in their lives when Honey Singh was earning Rs 4 crores a month from songs, performances, shows, etc. and it was around this celebratory time when he got addicted to drugs and alcohol.

One of the shocking revelations made by her was that he became abusive and arrogant with her and has had sex with multiple women during this time. She says that when she found out about his affair with a Punjabi actress, Honey promised to break up with that actress and promised to stay loyal to her wife.

The rapper rose to fame in 2014 when his raps were famous all around. Every Indian you saw was singing his raps around the streets. Any party was incomplete without people shouting the lyrics of his raps. But life does not always stay as a bed of roses.

Back in 2016, Honey Singh took a break from Bollywood for more than 18 months. It was disclosed had begun having bouts of paranoia, blackouts, and confusion and was probably battling cancer. He used to get anxiety attacks regularly. It was a difficult time for him and in one of his interviews, he had revealed that his wife was a great support system at that time.

A while back, before filing the case in Delhi High Court, Talwar posted on her Instagram handle triggering her audience by putting the caption as “No matter which category of society we belong, rich or poor educated or uneducated, whether you are famous or not the plight of women is same in the face of atrocities. #harshreality #narcissisticabuse.”