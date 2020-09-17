Family Suspects The Involvement of Foul Play In Professor Chari’s Death

The family of Goa University Professor Vishal Chari has denied that he had committed suicide citing there is an involvement of foul play in this. Prof. Chari’s mother and brother have approached the Quepem police with a written letter, claiming that Prof. Chari did not commit suicide.

Prof. Chari’s mother, as reported by a local, said that her son cannot commit suicide. Despite certain rifts within his marriage, she added that on the occasion of Raksha-Bandhan, Prof. Chari had narrated to his sister that he wouldn’t commit suicide.

“With so much of education that I have got, why should I commit suicide,” he had said.

Professor Vishal Chari’s death earlier last week had shocked the entire teaching and student community in the state.

The professor had gone missing on August 29 and the complaint about a missing person was filed at the Old Goa police station, a massive search operation was launched. After that, his car was traced in Quepem, near Paroda at the base of the hill.

Many of his students and teachers described him as a very sweet and humble person. He was earlier teaching at Damodar College in Margao and only began lecturing at Goa University recently in April this year.

However, the police have said that a suicide note was recovered from his laptop which the police recovered from his parked car. As per reports, in his suicide note, he had said, “Mom, I’m tired of life. I am taking this extreme decision.”

The family, however, denying the charges of suicide has asked the police to thoroughly investigate the roles of persons, if anyone has provoked him to take this drastic step. The family has demanded justice for Prof. Chari.

Professor Chari’s body was found atop the hill only on September 10, after a massive search operation was carried out by the Goa police, in assistance with local Quepem police officials.