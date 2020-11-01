Failure of Herd Immunity Against Covid 19: What Does It Mean For Us?

In light of new studies and reports of the Coronavirus, the herd immunity against the virus is said to have failed. Covid 19 started in December 2019 and by January 2020, it was a global outbreak. India went under lockdown from March 2020 so as to avoid and curb infection by the virus.

The sudden pandemic took people by shock. Immediate attempts to curb the effects and prevent deaths due to the virus began. As of now, Russia has reported a vaccine but doubts about its effectiveness prevail. Many studies continue as scientists attempt to find a cure.

Meanwhile, treatments began with treating the symptoms shown. As per the population of our country India has shown a comparatively lower infection rate as compared to the world. Studies suggested that this was due to strong inbuilt immunity which may have been strengthened by general contact with other pathogens.

Goa has also seen the same. Most of the infections were out of station cases and neglect by infected people. The cases per day as of last month have reduced as compared to September.

Every day new reports and new information is being published. In a recent study, it is stated that herd immunity is ‘overblown’. Herd immunity in simple terms is basically strong immunity among a population that is able to resist infections.

Loading...

A study by Dr.Chepurnov and his team at the Institute of Clinical and Experimental Medicine in Novosibirsk on reinfection and antibodies fighting against the virus was done. As per the study, the antibodies decrease rapidly.

In another report, experts have said that the decrease of antibodies is over time and is expected. This doesn’t necessarily call for panic even though most studies have focused on immunity and antibodies for a vaccine or protection till one comes.

Ritesh Tandon, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center said “Antibodies are dynamic- they are not made one time and stay in the blood. If you think about basic immunology, you should have an antibody response initially and then that antibody response should go away”.

Decreasing antibodies doesn’t always translate to a lack of immunity. Studies continue on the aspect of the number of antibodies needed so that the body can prevent infection. An important mention is given in studies that there are more and other immunity responses in the body apart from just antibodies. In an active study, some “memory cells” can recognize and recall a certain pathogen, if infected before by it, and accordingly fight against it.

Goa continues to work on the Covid-19 situation. Even though there is a decline in cases it is wise to continue to be on the alert and to stay safe. Plasma donation by people is a great response in helping fight the virus.

Goa and its people seem to have shown good immunity. Though these researches are still on, it does give some hope and brings in a little calmness in this current time. Continual efforts are being made to learn and understand the virus and eventually bring a solution to it.

Let us all not take these declining cases, supposed herd immunity for granted. As festivals are around the corner may each of us celebrate wisely keeping in mind the risks of the virus and the SOPs given by the Government.