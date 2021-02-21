Drug Case and Illegal Sand Trade Led To Attack on Anwar Shaikh at Fatorda

The gang attack on history-sheeter, Anwar Shaikh at Fatorda on Tuesday was borne out of inter-gang rivalry over issues concerning illegal sand extraction and drug trade, the police investigation has revealed.

Shaikh is also known as Tiger Anwar in the Goa’s underworld was shot and assaulted near the Ambaji junction, Fatorda, Tuesday afternoon. Shaikh, who sustained a bullet injury in his thigh, and serious injuries on his knee, head, and right arm was admitted to Hospicio Hospital, Margao, and was later shifted to Goa Medical College ( GMC) for further treatment.

Shaikh, in his complaint recorded by the police, had mentioned the names of Vale D’Costa and Hornekar, besides Imran Bepari of Santa Cruz and Vipul Pattari of Khareband, Margao, apart from six unknown persons. While Hornekar was arrested by the police soon after the assault on Shaikh on Tuesday, Pattari was nabbed on Wednesday. Hornekar has been remanded in five day-police custody. Fatorda police are on the lookout for the other accused.

Police sources said that Shaikh had plans of venturing into the illegal sand business which left Vale D’Costa, resident of Tilamol, Quepem, another notorious criminal who was already in the illegal sand business ,insecure and worried.

As a result of this, as well as to take revenge on Shaikh whom he suspected to have tipped off the crime branch leading to his (D’Costa’s) arrest in one illegal drug trade case nearly two months ago, police suspect D’Costa to have attacked Shaikh.

Some of the accused in the case according to Shaikh’s statement, have interests in the illegal sand business, particularly in villages along the Zuari in South Goa, police sources said. A thorough interrogation of the accused is likely to reveal deeper links in the illegal sand trade in South Goa, police sources added.

While the Fatorda police on Wednesday nabbed the second accused, Vipul Pattare, a resident of Khareband, in relation to the assault another police team descended on the residence of Vale D’Costa at Quepem as part of the investigations.

The police team raided D’Costa’s house and conducted a search of the premises and is believed to have taken away CCTV cameras from the house. Police have also summoned relatives of D’Costa at the Fatorda police station. Similarly, a close relative of accused Imram Bepari, resident of Chimbel, was also called at the police station in connection with the incident.

Another theory put up as a motive behind the Shaikh’s attack is considered to be an attempt to settle old scores with another rival gang.

Reportedly Shaikh has assaulted and forcibly shaved Ricky Hornekar’s cousin in public leaving Hornekar agitated. This probably led Hornekar to decide to settle scores with Anwar and patiently waited for an opportunity to harm the latter. But since Anwar was arrested in a case of gang rape in 2019, the plan was postponed until his release.

There’s also another theory that provoked the attack on Shaikh. Sources said that Shaikh had been plotting revenge against Hornekar, for he assumed that the latter had leaked information to the police about his alleged involvement in an attempt to murder and abduction case.

While the investigation team is probing all angles, Fatorda police have booked a case against the accused under charges of attempt to murder as well as for forming unlawful assembly and rioting with deadly weapons under several sections of the IPC as well as under the Arms Act.

Also, experiment proceedings against Shaikh, pending since 2018 will come up for hearing before the South Goa Collector on February 25. On this day, the police are expected to submit updates of his criminal history besides the attack on him.