The CAA (Citizen Amendment Act) is opposed by the Congress all over India even though the same was initially brought by their party itself but now since it is been passed by the BJP the opposition sets in. To oppose the opposition four congress leaders have decided to resign from the party.

Today 3rd January there is a big rally organized in support of CCA by BJP with more than 25000 people will be attending the same and at this juncture, the Congress leaders decided to leave the party shows that they are in the complete support of CAA.

According to the report published by NDTV, Panaji Congress block committee president Prasad Amonkar, North Goa minority cell chief Javed Sheikh, block committee secretary Dinesh Kubal, and former youth leader Shivraj Sarkar, after quitting the party, said they were in favor of the amended citizenship law.

“Congress is misleading the people of Goa, especially the minorities over the CAA issue,” Amonkar told the media adding that he and his other associates have decided to oppose the wrong stand taken by Congress. “We oppose the wrong stand taken by the Congress on CAA and NRC. As an opposition, we need to be critical and not just oppose something for the sake of opposing. The Citizenship Amendment Act needs to be welcomed.”

Goans are peace-loving people and Congress is trying to instigate the minorities in the state by creating fear in their minds for the political mileage, alleged Amonkar.

The Citizenship Amendment Act has been enacted through a democratic process and seeks to give citizenship to refugees who have had centuries of cultural affinity with the Indian ethos, he said.

“The CAA addresses concerns of minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. Members of the majority community in those countries, who want to apply for Indian citizenship, will still be able to so as per the existing provisions,” he added.

It may be recalled that the Congress has been opposing the CAA right from the beginning terming it as “Unconstitutional”

Source: NDTV