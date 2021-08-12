Death Rate Has Dropped To Zero But Covid Cases are Rising in Goa

With the increase in the number of covid-19 positive patients, it is not only the physical health, but the decline in the mental health of every individual is also increasing day by day. Thousands of people have also fallen into poverty and have disrupted businesses.

Even though the number of deaths has considerably reduced since the beginning of the year, the fear of the next wave striking us remains vivid among our fears.

Goa among many other states has seen a considerably low death rate in these last few days. The number of deaths on Tuesday and Wednesday being nil, but unfortunately, two people died on Wednesday, 12th August.

However, this decrease in the death rate does not necessarily mean a decline in new positive cases. On Tuesday, 10th August, the total new positive cases of Covid-19 reached 141 and 103 on Wednesday.

Other than businessmen who have been vaccinated with two doses of vaccines, other people have to produce a Covid-19 negative certificate for entry into Goa.

The state government has made testing facilities available at check posts, rail stations, and at Dabolim International airport.

Even though the state government has been helping a lot in these difficult times, but somehow it is still not enough to eliminate all coronavirus cases here.

The state has now 993 active cases with 88 new cases being added today, 12th August. 76 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours with 11 hospital discharges. 5229 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate so far is at 97.59%