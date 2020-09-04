Crime Branch Arrests One Person in Possession of Charas From Calangute

Crime Branch of Goa Police today morning arrested one person – Tony Fernandes – in possession of high quality charas from Calangute.

The arrest was made by the Crime Branch from Calangute area today. The police arrested one person, Tony Fernandes, who had in his possession of 68g of high-quality charas.

The entire net worth of the consignment from the accused amounted to worth Rs 90,000.

The police will be looking into possible links of the accused as a ‘drug supplier’ to any of the recent rave parties along Goa’s coastal belt, if any.

Recently, on September 1, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also arrested one person, F. Ahmed – a taxi-driver from Calangute based hotel – in a drug related case being investigated by the NCB across the country.

Loading...

However, prior to being presented before a Mapusa court for a transit remand to Mumbai, the accused tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The entire NCB team involved, along with the accused have also gone into self-isolation.

Suspected drug angles and cases have emerged, with several connections within the state, as across the country multiple investigations are being carried out by central authorities after the drug-angle’s that emerged post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.