Covid Situation Getting Worst In Goa; Shortage of Beds, Special Treatment to VIPs Continue

GARD finally breaks its silence about the harsh realities at Covid Centres right from insufficient oxygen supply in Covid wards, woeful shortage of beds, preferential treatment to VIPs, absence of security to residents posted on Covid duty to the shortage of doctors and staff members to manage the show, The Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) has strongly rebutted the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane’s position of all-is-well.

“We urge the higher authorities to acknowledge the shortcomings of the health infrastructure in the state so that the patients know what to expect when they come to the hospital,” states the letter was written by GARD to Dean of Goa Medical College and Hospital Dr. S M Bandekar.

The resident doctors on Covid duty have slammed the authorities over the massive shortage of oxygen supply at Covid facilities. “The oxygen supply in various covid wards is not even close to sufficient. The central oxygen flow delivers very low flow oxygen at times and that is inadequate to keep NIVs and ventilators working effectively.

Also, the oxygen cylinders being used for patients get over in the middle of the night and it takes at least two to three hours for replacement cylinders to come and sometimes more than that. A similar situation is also faced in South Goa District Hospital,” GARD revealed.

GARD has also demanded to know whether the government intends to burden the existing HCWs posted on Covid duty by operationalizing additional Covid facilities in the face of staff shortage.

“There are no announcements on recruitment of new staff or doctors. Are we supposed to manage these additional facilities too in addition to SGDH, ESI & GMC? Currently, one resident doctor is managing up to 30 patients on average and some are doing shifts of up to 24 hours,” the letter states.

These revelations stand to contradict every assertion made by both the CM and Health Minister over the last month. Requesting immediate redressal of all these grievances GARD has warned of a disastrous situation if these issues persist any further.

Following the submission of this letter, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and GMC Dean Dr. Bandekar called an emergency meeting with the members of GARD to discuss the issues in the hope of arriving at a solution.

Earlier the Chief Minister said that the state government will be adding 60 beds at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, which currently has 180 beds, while 150 beds will be set up at South Goa District Hospital in Margao in addition to the existing 309.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,030 new cases of Covid-19 were detected from among the 4,794 samples tested in the last 24 hours. The active Covid count stands at 24,607 even as the Health Department continues to repeat its assurance of creating more Covid beds and ventilation facilities across the state. The daily positivity rate climbed back to 42.3 percent.

Goa recorded 52 Covid related deaths, the highest single day Covid count to date, raising the state’s Covid victim count to 1274 between Saturday and Sunday. Of these, 29 deaths were recorded at Goa Medical College and Hospital, 17 at South Goa District Hospital, three were brought dead and two died at North Goa District Hospital, and one passed away at ESI Covid Hospital. A total of 20 deceased patients did not have any comorbid conditions and 10 patients lost their lives within 24 hours of being admitted to the hospital.