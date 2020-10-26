COVID Cases Are on Decline in Goa; Active Tally Stands at 2575

Goa has been witnessed a marginal decline in the number of covid-19 cases; however, doctors say that situation is still not eased down, and the virus is still pretty much existent.

Yesterday, Goa recorded 211 new coronavirus positive cases with six deaths reported. This makes it the 12th days straight that Goa witnessed below 400 new positive cases a day. This does come as a relief, as previously, Goa was witnessing a massive surge, with at least 400+ new coronavirus positive cases a day at the start of this month.

During the first two weeks of the month, the state had over 4000 active cases, while as of yesterday, the active case tally has dropped to almost half the figure, at 2575 cases.

The lower cases being reported also does not really mean a decline in cases, as the state has witnessed a decrease in covid-19 tests being conducted last week. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, has, however, stated that Goa will conduct at least 2000 daily tests in the coming days, this, according to many, is a welcome step to clamp down on the virus spread.

Of the six deaths reported yesterday, Dr. S.M Bandekar has stated that all the patients were in the ICU for at least an average of 10-12 days and all received care as per the covid-19 treatment protocol. Despite this, they succumbed to the infection, he has stated.

On the brighter side, the state’s recovery rate has improved to a very well 92.54% with a total of 39,090 recoveries since the onset of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the expert’s committee on covid has decided to continue with convalescent plasma treatment as part of its medical treatment procedure. This comes after the ICMR stated that it was contemplating to remove plasma therapy from the standard treatment procedure.

After the IMA withdrew its home isolation telecommunication services, the third-year MBBS students will be providing these services of calling home isolated patients three times a day.

Furthermore, vacant beds have been also associated with a decline in overall cases in the state, as most of the hospitals in the state, besides GMC, are seeing a certain number of vacant beds.

Meanwhile, doctors have sounded a word of caution with the upcoming holiday and festival season, calling upon people to be cautious and responsible. The decline in cases, they say, can easily be converted into the opposite, if we fail to follow all covid-19 safety protocols laid down.