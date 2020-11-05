Congress Is Responsible For The Coal in Goa, Claims AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party in Goa has now taken the stand against Congress blaming them for the Coal mess in Goa. The AAP said that it was the Digambar Kamat Government who gave the green signal to Coal in Goa in the year 2010.

According to the reports, the ruling Congress party in the year 2010 gave a green signal to the coal transport in Goa and the contract was signed between Adani and MPT to extend the berth at MPT.

Congress and BJP are trying to highjack the Goan Kolso Naka Revolution fearing that they might lose the ground in the upcoming elections stated the AAP spokesperson Louis D’Silva in a press conference organized in the city.

“There was a deal signed by MPT with Adani for the berth extension to handle the coal transport imported from Australia,” he said adding that former CM Late Manohar Parrikar had exposed the letter of congress in the assembly stating that the work of the berth extension had started in the year 2010. “The work was finished in 2014.”

The AAP alleged that Congress and BJP are the same and they are scared today that they might lose in the upcoming assembly poll. “They (Congress and BJP are under the fear that the AAP will win over their seats in the next election,” said D’Silva.

The Congress and BJP may not even win on their traditional seats this time claimed AAP spokesperson.

Loading...

The BJP and Congress MLAs now want to highjack the movement of No Coal in Goa that is started by the Aam Admi Party in Goa he stated. “If the Congress and BJP were really concerned about this issue they would have taken up this issue in the assembly session and they would have opposed the double-tracking and saved Goa.