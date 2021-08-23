Chennai Police Is Ready To Assist Goa Police In Russian Model’s Death

It’s been three days now since the incident of the death of a Russian model took place in a mysterious condition. She was found hanging at her rented residence where she was living with her boyfriend.

In the report published in Goa Prism News Portal, it was revealed that the Russian model and actress Alexandra Djavi, whose body was found in her residence at Siolim in North Goa was sexually harassed by the Chennai based photographer.

According to the report published in TOI, three days after a Russian model and actress was found dead in her residence in Siolim, Goa, the Chennai police said they would assist their Goan counterparts with any details of a case she had lodged with them two years ago.

The actress, Alexandra Djavi, 24, acted in the Tamil film Kaanchana 3. In 2019, she had lodged a complaint against a photographer in Chennai for sexual harassment. The charge was that he sought sexual favors to click photos and the accused was arrested.

Following the death of Alexandra, the Goa Police had closed the case calling it Suicide but the legal counsel for the Russian Consulate, Vikram Varma had asked the police not to rule out the possibility of homicide in her death in her case.

“Cases involving the deaths of people, especially of people of such a young age like Alexandra, or Ekaterina, the level of suspicion always should be very high. We should not rule out any possibility of homicide, as people these days try to be very clever by disguising a murder by making it look like a suicide or an accident,” said Adv. Varma (Source: Goa Prism)

According to Varma, the deceased model-actress was blackmailed by the Chennai-based photographer who then asked her for sexual favors to do her photoshoot. “The case in this regard was filed at Chennai, and the accused was arrested by the Chennai police,” stated Varma.