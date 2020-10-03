‘Bored and Stressed During Lockdown’ – Software Engineer Caught With Drugs In Palolem

Canacona police yesterday arrested one person, 26-year old Ashish Sharma, in possession of marijuana on him. Ashish, a software engineer by profession, is a native of Bhagpath, Uttar Pradesh. He was residing temporarily at a hotel in the Palolem area in Canacona.

The accused was a software engineer for a Chennai based company. According to the police, he was residing in Goa since March, but with the lockdown that followed, and with work shifting to online mode, the engineer stayed back in Goa and has been working from home as per his company’s directions.

A police statement said, “As per company directions he was working online from Goa.”

It is learnt that the software engineer, being stuck in Goa, was living alone and was bored. He reportedly got his hands on the drugs from a drug peddler who he met on the beach where he would often spend time.

“When questioned, he says he took it under stress and he says he was living here for long and was bored. He had been going to the beachfront and met someone who peddled this to him,” said South Goa SP Pankaj Singh.

These types of cases are expected to increase in the coming days, with lockdown restrictions being lifted.

The accused was arrested after the Canacona police raided his place and seized 60gms of marijuana. The seized drugs worth was valued to be that around at Rs 12,000.

Sharma was arrested under sections 20(b) (ii) (A) Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, while his advocate has sought his bail application at the local court.