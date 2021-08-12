Body Of 19-Year-Old Girl Missing From Mapusa Found in Semi Naked Condition at Calangute Beach

The 19-year-old girl went missing on Wednesday from Mapusa. The police complaint in this regard was lodged by her father who dropped her near Green Park Hotel on the day she allegedly went missing.

The body of Siddhi was traced by the Calangute police on Thursday in a semi-nude condition at Calangute beach. According to the post mortem report, the death occurred due to drowning.

“The body of the girl was found in the morning in a semi-nude condition on the shore of Calangute beach. The father of a deceased had identified the body which was later sent to the hospital for postmortem,” said the Calangute Police Inspector Nolasco Raposo adding that the post mortem report revealed that the death of the girl took place due to drowning.

The police did not reveal much information as of now if the girl was sexually abused or she was drowned (murdered) and the movie behind that.

“The investigation is in progress and we are checking all the possible angles as to what could have happened with the victim girl,” said the sources in the police.

Police further stated that the charges of the rape will be added to the case only after the post mortem report indicates the same.

According to the sources, the girl was last seen near the hotel green park situated in Mapusa, and later on, her whereabouts are not yet traceable as to where she went and what happened with her.

Goa police tracing the CCTV cameras across all the nearby locations to find out where did she go from the location where she was traced last.