Blood Type O People May be at Lower Risk of COVID-19, Claims Studies

Two new studies have done recently suggest that people with blood type O may actually have a lower risk of being infected with the coronavirus infection. This in turn can even reduce the likelihood of severe outcomes due to the infection, such as organ complications, or the development of other diseases.

The studies were published this week in the Journal of Blood Advances and suggests that there is evidence that there is an association between your blood type and the vulnerability of the covid-19 infection.

We are living at a time when many new discoveries are coming to the surface, and not all that come about are perfectly accurate. Researchers continue to leave a big scope of improvement in all recent covid-19 studies, saying that larger studies obviously need to be done to better understand what this means for different types of patients and why.

The researchers who did this study collected data from nearly 4.3 lakh individuals through a health registry and analyzed the same. In their study, they found that very few people with blood type O had the virus infection, as compared to those with A, B, and AB blood types.

This suggested that people with blood types A, B, and AB may be more likely to be infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus causing the coronavirus infection. There was no significant difference obtained in the rate of infection among these three types.

Considering the fact that blood group distribution is very varying in different groups and ethnic communities, the researchers also did a study in Canada and found that people with blood types A or AB showed greater covid-19 infection.

Also, it was drawn that people with A or AB were very more likely to need mechanical ventilation, suggesting a greater risk of lung injury due to the virus. These blood type people were also to be on the higher side needing dialysis for kidney failure.

Overall, researchers do suggest that these studies will need greater in-depth analysis, but, the major point many are certain still remains. Safe handwashing practices, along with personal hygiene and regular sanitization, and face masks in public places will help one go a long way to prevent them from being infected with the coronavirus infection.