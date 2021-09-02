Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Dies of Cardiac Arrest; He Was 40

Actor Sidharth Shukla has died of a heart attack, aged 40, at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

He suffered a major heart attack in the morning. “He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago”, a senior official at the Cooper Hospital said.

Many Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to express their grief. Actor and comedian Sunil Grover tweeted, “Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace.”

Actor Nimrat Kaur wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of late Sidharth Shukla. Terribly shocking and distressing news….”

Sidharth made his acting debut as a lead actor in the 2008 show ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na’. He participated in many reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

He even won Bigg Boss 13 and hosted shows like India’s Got Talent and Savdhaan India.

He made his Bollywood debut in the romantic comedy Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The film earned him an award for “Breakthrough Supporting Performance (Male)” in the 2015 Stardust Awards.

He was even seen in many music videos and in 2021 made his OTT debut in a web series “Broken but Beautiful 3”.

He was also known for his friendship with his Bigg Boss co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The rumored couple appeared in many music videos together and were popularly known as “Sidnaaz” by their fans.