Benaulim MLA Churchill Alemao and Wife Test Positive For Covid-19

Benaulim MLA Churchill Alemao tested positive for coronavirus today, Wednesday morning. His wife also has tested positive for the infection.

The Benaulim MLA got himself tested after he developed cough and cold over the last few days. Currently, he doesn’t have other symptoms, besides a cold. He however will get himself admitted in the hospital, reports said.

This news comes after two more MLAs from the state tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party’s leader and former PWD minister Ramkrishna Dhavalikar and BJP’s Thivim MLA Nilkanth Haldankar tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

North Goa MP and Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik also tested positive some days earlier and has been admitted to Manipal hospital after he initially opted for home isolation. He was administered his first dose of convalescent plasma yesterday, according to health officials. A team of AIIMS doctors will be monitoring his treatment.

Earlier, Cuncolim MLA Clafasio Dias was the first current political leader to test positive for the virus. He recovered late last month after being in the hospital for over a month.